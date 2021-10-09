Tipperary senior camogie quarter-final seedings to be finalised today

The final group stage games in the Tipperary senior camogie championship throw-in this evening.

In group 2, Cashel host Nenagh at 4.30pm whilst in group 1, Toomevara play at home against Clonoulty/Rossmore at 4pm.

The loser of that game will not reach the knockout stages.





Elsewhere in group 1, last year’s county senior champions Drom-Inch play at home against last year’s intermediate champions Thurles Sarsfields at 4.30pm.

A win for Thurles would see them top the group, giving them a quarter-final draw with the fourth placed team in group 2.

Camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane says this means although both teams are already through to the knockout stages, there’s still lots to play for:

“If they beat Drom-Inch, they will be level on points with Annacarty at the top of the table but on head-to-head they would go top after beating Annacarty, so there’s loads to play for there for Thurles.

“At the same time, if they lose to Drom they will finish third in the group.

“There’s a big difference between finishing first and third in the group when you’re looking at group 2 there because obviously whoever finishes first plays fourth in the other group and second plays third and so on.”