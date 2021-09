The Tipperary senior camogie championship continues today with three games down for decision.

In Group 1, county champions Drom-Inch continue their quest for three-in-a-row when they welcome Toomevara to The Ragg at 4 o’clock.

At the same time in that group, Annacarty welcome Clonoulty/Rossmore.





At 5 o’clock in group 2, Burgess/Duharra will look to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Cashel.

They travel to Dolla to play Silvermines.