Tipperary see off Galway for first win of the season

Tipperary have gotten their first win of the season in the National Hurling League.

Liam Sheedy’s men were five point winners over Galway in Semple Stadium on a final score of 2-19 to 0-20.

Jason Forde and Noel McGrath with the goals for Tipperary whilst Galway were reduced to 14-men late on as Jarlath Mannion was sent off for an off-the-ball incident involving Cathal Barrett.





The result means that the Premier are unbeaten so far this year and mow have a week off before playing Westmeath in two weeks time.