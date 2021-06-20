Tipperary see off Dublin to retain Division Two league status

By
Paul Carroll
-
Gemma Fox in action for Tipperary (c) Sportsfocus.ie

The Tipperary intermediate camogie team will be playing in Division Two of the league next season.

That’s after Cian Treacy’s side saw off Dublin in yesterday’s relegation final on a final score line of 1-14 to 10 points.

Tipperary lead by four points at half-time and as Dublin were still within a puck of a ball of Tipperary, the Premier struck.


Courtney Ryan scored Tipperary’s goal just before the second half water break to extend the lead to six points, a lead which Tipp would see out until the final whistle.

Dublin will now play in Division Three of the league next season.