Tipperary secure qualification for knockout stages with win over Limerick

Tipperary have secured qualification for the knockout stages of the All-Ireland senior camogie championships.

Bill Mullaney’s side saw off Limerick in Nenagh today, on a full-time score of 2-20 to 1-11.

Leading by 0-13 to 0-03 at half-time, the Premier got the second half-off to the perfect start, with Cáit Devane scoring a goal from a penalty.





Miriam Campion also raised the green flag for Tipperary, who will play their final group game against Wexford next weekend.

With today’s win, Tipperary are guaranteed a top-two finish in Group 1 and should they finish top of the group, they will go into a draw with the winners from Groups 2 and 3 with two of the three group winners going straight to the semi-finals.

Scorers for Tipperary: Cáit Devane 1-08, Clodagh McIntyre 0-02, Nicole Walsh 0-02, Eimear McGrath 0-01, Roisín Howard 0-02, Grace O’Brien 0-01, Ereena Fryday 0-01, Orla O’Dwyer 0-02, Karin Blair 0-01, Miriam Campion 1-00.