Tipperary in search of first win this season in National Football League today

By
Paul Carroll
-
Emma Morrissey of Tipperary in action against Sarah Hayes of Cork during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1B Round 1 match between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The Tipperary ladies football team are in search of their first win of the season this afternoon.

Declan Carr’s side are in Clonmel to play Waterford in round two of the league at 2 o’clock.

Tipperary’s starting fifteen is unchanged from the one that lost to Cork in the opening round.


Tipperary goalkeeper Lauren Fitzpatrick is hoping they can put in a performance today:

“With Waterford, I think they’re a little bit of our bogey team in terms of, we always seem to have a bit of, not a bad performance, but we kind of seem to drop our potential against them so I’m hoping this year with new management that we just drive on against Waterford.”