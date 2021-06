Tipperary’s Daire Lynch is on the plane to Tokyo.

The Clonmel rower has been named as the reserve for Team Ireland’s Men’s Double Skull team for next month’s Olympic Games.

Cork’s Ronan Bryne and Belfast native Philip Doyle will be the two to represent Ireland in the event.





However, whilst not in the Olympic Village, Lynch will be travelling to Japan as the pair’s replacement should one of the rowers get ill or injured prior to the event starting.