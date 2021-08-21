Tipperary ready for ‘intense’ battle with Waterford in All-Ireland quarter-final

Tipperary’s Aoife McGrath is expecting a tough and intense battle with Waterford this evening.

The two sides meet in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 6.45pm this evening in an All-Ireland quarter-final.

A win for the Premier would see Bill Mullaney’s side reach the All-Ireland semi-final for the fourth year in a row.





Aoife McGrath starts at wing-back this evening, and she’s hoping for a big performance from her side:

“Going on the past few games, it’s going to be a tough one, it’s going to be an intense one and it could go either way.

“We’ll be well prepared, we know Waterford are a super team and they have really good players but hopefully we can get things right and put in a performance on the day.

“If you give your all and put in a performance on the day then hopefully the result will take care of itself.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Liberty Pharmacy, Liberty Square, Thurles.

The other quarter-final takes place at 5 o’clock in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and sees Kilkenny face Wexford.

Tipperary’s Intermediate camogie team are also in action today.

They face Carlow in Callan this evening in the All-Ireland Intermediate relegation final.

Cian Treacy’s side were narrowly defeated in last week’s semi-final against Kildare and a loss today would see Tipp’s second outfit compete in next year’s Junior championship.

Throw-in is at 5pm.