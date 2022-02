Tipperary have gotten their Division 1 league campaign up and running in convincing fashion.

Bill Mullaney’s side defeated Down in The Ragg on a final score of 3-16 to 0-03 in their league opener.

First half goals from Claire Hogan, Casey Hennessy and Jenny Grace helped Tipp on the way to a commanding victory.





Meanwhile in Division 2, Tipperary’s junior team were defeated by Kilkenny in their opening round game in Freshford.

It finished up Kilkenny 3-8 Tipperary 0-07.