Tipperary prepare for ‘huge test’ in Gaelic Grounds

The Tipperary senior hurlers will be aiming to reach the league final this evening.

Liam Cahill’s side travel to the Gaelic Grounds to take on Limerick with throw-in set for 7.30pm.

The Premier come into the game with five wins from five whilst Limerick suffered just one defeat to Cork in their league campaign so far.





Former Tipperary goalkeeper Ken Hogan says that whatever the result tonight, Tipp will be looking at the bigger picture:

“Overall, while it’s a huge test for us on Saturday night, it’s a big game, we’ve got to be aware of the fact that this is looking at the bigger picture down the road to the 23rd of April in Ennis.

“Obviously injuries and things like that coming in to the equation, we cannot afford to take risks.

“I think Tipp will go hammer and thongs at this, I think Limerick won’t want Tipperary to get any sense of hope so both teams will be out to deflate each others ego so I think it’s going to be a very interesting struggle.”

The game will be live here on Tipp FM from 7.30pm

