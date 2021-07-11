Tipperary Olympic swimmer aims to give it his all in Tokyo

Tipperary’s latest Olympian Finn McGeever says his aim is to simply perform at his best in the Tokyo Games.

The Ballina man flies out to Japan today (Sunday), ahead of taking to the pool in the 4x200m Freestyle Relay as part of the Irish team later this month.

The team had to wait for weeks in May and early June to find out if their time met the Olympic standard.





Finn says they have no goals for the competition, other than to perform at their best:

“We don’t have specific goals at this, I mean I’m only 20 as well, the team is quite young, Jack McMillan is only 21 himself.

“We’re going to experience it, we’re going to take in the whole experience, race our best and just enjoy it.”