The Tipperary minor camogie team have gotten their All-Ireland championship campaign off to a winning start.

Michael Ferncombe’s side defeated Limerick in Kilmallock in this afternoon’s championship opener.

It finished up Tipperary 0-15 Limerick 0-03.





Elsewhere in Tipperary’s group, Wexford defeated Antrim on a full-time score of 3-11 to 2-04.