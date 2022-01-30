Tipperary not taking anything for granted this year says Power

Tipperary have learned from their mistakes in last year’s league campaign according to manager David Power.

His side begin their Division Four National Football League campaign today at 2pm with a trip to Dungarvan to play Waterford.

Tipperary were relegated from Division Three last year, after winning the Munster final the year before that.





Premier boss David Power says they won’t be taking anything for granted this year:

“I think last year, and I’ve no problem taking the blame, I think after the Munster final win I think we were all getting excited in Tipp that we were going to get promoted out of Division Three and look what happened, we ended up getting relegated to Division Four.

“I think the big thing that we are going to be looking at this year is we’ll certainly be taking absolutely no team for granted in Division Four.

“Waterford have a new management team in Ephie Fitzgerald and Peter Leahy and I’m sure they are going to be waiting there down in Dungarvan which is going to be a tough venue to go to and Waterford certainly won’t fear Tipperary.”

Throw-in in Fraher Field is at 2pm and we’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir.