Tipperary to have new jersey sponsorship in 2022

Tipperary will have a new jersey sponsorship for the 2022 season.

That’s after the county board announced today that Teneo would not be renewing their three-year sponsorship deal.

County board chairman Joe Kennedy confirmed that they have embarked on the process of finding a new sponsor for the upcoming season and beyond.





In a statement, he added that Teneo had proved a “great partner” and that the last three years had been a “mutually enjoyable and successful tenure.”

Statement from Joe Kennedy:

“We have commenced a process to secure a partner that will pick up from our outgoing sponsors Teneo in matching our ambition for the development and success of our games in the county.”

“The Tipperary brand is among the strongest in Gaelic Games, as results over recent years have shown. In the past three years, our hurlers won an All-Ireland senior hurling title and U-20 title, while last year also showed the depth of Tipperary as a dual county with our famous Munster football final success.

“We also have a strong supply of talent coming from underage ranks, while off the field, our players are excellent ambassadors for Tipperary and the GAA. Tipperary, therefore, continues to be an attractive proposition for potential sponsors so we are really confident about the process underway.”

Thanking the outgoing sponsor, he added: “Teneo was a great partner for Tipperary and we are hugely grateful for its support. We had three brilliant years, which conclude in December, so this was a very mutually enjoyable and successful tenure. We are also grateful to Teneo that, through its Teneo Sponsorship team, it is bringing expertise to bear in helping us secure the best possible partner for the future.”