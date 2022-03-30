Tipperary native speaks of her experience on World Bipolar Day

A Tipperary native says support groups have been of major benefit since her bipolar diagnosis.

Bernadette Crawford as diagnosed in 2017 at the age of 47 with the disorder and is now a mental health advocate.

She now hopes to dispel myths around the illness, especially that you can never work, or succeed as she is living proof that you can.





Bernadette told Tipp Today on World Bipolar Day that she uses self-care to stay well, and that while medication is important so are therapies and support.

She went on to describe what spells of mania can look like for someone with bipolar:

“You’re elated, you’re in great form, you can do anything everything is possible you have solutions to everything, nothing is a burden, you sign up for things, you volunteer for things. What you do is you go online at 3 in the morning and you buy things. That’s a bog thing with bipolar, the spending, it’s quite an interesting one but also quite a damaging one.”

Bernadette also explained that she won’t get much sleep during these periods, and she will be constantly busy.

However, she also says that she has found support groups and hobbies that help her through these tougher periods.