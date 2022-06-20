Tipperary Musical Society take home award at Irish Musical Societies Awards

Tipperary Musical Society came home with a prize after last night’s Association of Irish Musical Societies Awards.

They were there representing the premier with following their production of Fiddler of the Roof earlier this year.

The awards were held in Kerry on Friday night and they celebrate the best of the 130 musical societies in the country.





Tipperary Musical Society had 5 nominations and were runners up in 4.

However, Derek Ryan was named Best Actor for playing the lead Tevye in the production.