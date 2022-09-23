Tipperary musical group to play at Leinster House as part of Culture Night

A Tipperary Comhaltas group is one of a select few performances to feature in Leinster House later as part of Culture Night.

From 5 to 10pm, visitors will be given exceptional access to the Irish Parliament building with tours of the Dáil and Seanad chambers taking place.

As part of that celebration musical entertainment will be provided by members of Brú Ború Comhaltas who are based in Cashel.





They will be joined by other group such as the Rathfarnham Ukulele Group and the Ukrainian Crisis Centre Ireland.

There are also a number of events happening across the Premier this evening from basket weaving in Templemore to a pop up art studio in Clonmel and full details can be found at culturenight.ie.