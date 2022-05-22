Tipperary out of Munster & All-Ireland senior hurling championships following loss to Cork

Tipperary are out of the Munster and All-Ireland senior hurling championships.

Colm Bonnar’s side were beaten by Cork in Semple Stadium today on a final score of 3-30 to 1-24.

Tipp got off to a perfect start when Jake Morris found the back of the net in the first minute of the game but seemed to lose all momentum when a Noel McGrath penalty struck the post, leading to the Rebels scoring a goal of their own down the other end of the field.





The Premier were reduced to fourteen men in the 60th minute when Alan Flynn was shown a red card for an off the ball incident.

The loss means Tipperary finish bottom of the Munster championship, after losing all four of their championship games.

However, Tipperary’s season may not be over yet.

Should Kerry beat Antrim in the Joe McDonagh cup final, then the Kingdom will face Tipperary in a playoff where should Kerry win, they will play in the Munster championship next year.