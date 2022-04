The Tipperary minor football team were beaten in the Munster championship this afternoon.

Derry Peter’s side lost out to Cork in Bansha on a final score of 3-15 to 0-07.

Should Cork beat Kerry next week, Tipp will meet Cork again in the Munster A final.





That’s after Tipperary beat Kerry in the opening round on a final score of 1-08 to 0-09.