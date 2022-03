The Tipperary minor Ladies Football team have gotten their season off to a winning start.

They beat Kerry this afternoon in Killarney in the opening round of the Munster Minor Championship.

It finished up in Fitzgerald Stadium, Tipperary 1-08 Kerry 0-09.





Tipperary, Cork and Kerry are in a three-team group in the minor A championship, with the top two teams into the final.

The Premier’s next game is at home to the Rebelettes on Sunday, April 17th.