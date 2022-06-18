Tipperary minor hurling team named ahead of All-Ireland hurling semi-final

The Tipperary minor hurling team has been named ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final clash with Galway.

James Woodlock has made one change from the team that won the Munster final, with Cathal English of Father Sheehy’s replacing Paddy Phelan of Upperchurch-Drombane at wing forward.

The team lines up with Eoin Horgan in goals with a full-back line of Chris O’Donnell, Aaron O’Halloran and Jack Quinlan.





Nenagh’s Sam O’Farrell captains the side from wing back with Tadhg Sheehan at centre and Jack O’Callaghan on the other wing.

Ciarán Foley partners Adam Daly in midfield whilst Joe Egan, Conor Martin and Cathal English are in the half-forward line.

Tom Delaney is at full-forward with Damien Corbett and Paddy McCormack at either side of him.

Throw-in is at 2pm on Sunday in the Gaelic Grounds and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to The Photostation, Nenagh and Thurles.

Tipperary squad vs Galway: