Tipperary minor hurling team announced ahead of championship opener

The Tipperary minor hurling team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s Munster championship opener with Waterford.

Knockavilla’s Eoin Horgan starts in goals, Ballylooby Castlegrace native Chris O’Donnell, Aaron O’Halloran of Carrick Swans and Fethard’s Jack Quinlan are in the full-back line.

Nenagh’s Sam O’Farrell captains the side from wing back whilst Tadhg Sheehan of St. Mary’s and Portroe’s Jack O’Callghan make up the wing back line.





Ciarán Foley of Borrisokane and Knockavilla’s Adam Daly partner in midfield.

Number 10 is Fr. Sheehy’s Cathal English with Joe Egan of Moycarkey Borris at centre forward alongside side Upperchurch Drombane’s Paddy Phelan on the wing.

Cahir’s Tom Delaney is at full forward with Damien Corbett of Gortnahoe-Glengoole and Borrisileigh’s Paddy McCormack in the corners.

Throw-in in Dungarvan is at 7pm tomorrow evening.

Tipperary minor hurling squad to play Waterford: