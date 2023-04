The Tipperary minor football team begin their defence of the Daryl Darcy cup this evening.

John McNamara’s side travel to Rathkeale to play Limerick in the opening round of Phase 1 of the Munster minor football championship.

Phase 1 consists of a round robin of Tipperary, Limerick, Clare and Waterford with the top two teams joining Cork and Kerry in the knockout stages.





Throw-in tonight is at 7pm in Mick Neville Park.

Tipperary minor football squad to play Limerick: