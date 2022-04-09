Tipperary minor camogie team suffer extra-time defeat to Cork in Munster championship opener

The Tipperary minor camogie team suffered another narrow defeat to Cork last night.

After losing by a single point to the Rebelettes in last month’s All-Ireland semi-final, the eventual All-Ireland champions got the better of Tipp after extra time last night.

The sides were meeting in the first round of the Munster Minor A championship in The Ragg, where after 60 minutes the sides finished level on a scoreline of Tipp 0-08 Cork 1-05.





Cork went on to win after extra time on a scoreline of 2-07 to 0-10.

The Premier will have another chance to progress on Saturday April 23rd.