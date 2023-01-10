Tipperary minor camogie panel named for 2023

The Tipperary minor camogie panel has been named ahead of the 2023 season.
Manager John Ryan has named 35 players from 16 different clubs to the squad.
The Premier are in the Minor A championship which gets underway on March 12th.
The panel can be seen below:
Minor A All-Ireland Camogie fixtures 2023:
Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford
12th March
Dublin v Cork
Galway v Waterford
Kilkenny v Tipperary
19th March
Galway v Kilkenny
Waterford v Cork
Dublin v Tipperary
26th March
Waterford v Kilkenny
Dublin v Galway
Cork v Tipperary
2nd April
Kilkenny v Cork
Tipperary v Galway
Waterford v Dublin
15th or 16th April (TBC)
Tipperary v Waterford
Cork v Galway
Kilkenny v Dublin