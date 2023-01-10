Tipperary minor camogie panel named for 2023

The Tipperary minor camogie panel has been named ahead of the 2023 season.

Manager John Ryan has named 35 players from 16 different clubs to the squad.

The Premier are in the Minor A championship which gets underway on March 12th.





The panel can be seen below:

Minor A All-Ireland Camogie fixtures 2023:

Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford

12th March

Dublin v Cork

Galway v Waterford

Kilkenny v Tipperary

19th March

Galway v Kilkenny

Waterford v Cork

Dublin v Tipperary

26th March

Waterford v Kilkenny

Dublin v Galway

Cork v Tipperary

2nd April

Kilkenny v Cork

Tipperary v Galway

Waterford v Dublin

15th or 16th April (TBC)

Tipperary v Waterford

Cork v Galway

Kilkenny v Dublin