Tipperary minor camogie panel named for 2023

Paul Carroll
The Tipperary minor camogie panel has been named ahead of the 2023 season.

Manager John Ryan has named 35 players from 16 different clubs to the squad.

The Premier are in the Minor A championship which gets underway on March 12th.


The panel can be seen below:

Minor A All-Ireland Camogie fixtures 2023:

Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford

12th March

Dublin v Cork
Galway v Waterford
Kilkenny v Tipperary

19th March

Galway v Kilkenny
Waterford v Cork
Dublin v Tipperary

26th March

Waterford v Kilkenny
Dublin v Galway
Cork v Tipperary

2nd April

Kilkenny v Cork
Tipperary v Galway
Waterford v Dublin

15th or 16th April (TBC)

Tipperary v Waterford
Cork v Galway
Kilkenny v Dublin