Tipperary men to go head-to-head in tonight’s Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final

There’s plenty of Tipperary involvement in tonight’s Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final.

After losing last night’s Sigerson Cup Final, UL will be aiming to reach the hurling decider this evening when they travel to Carlow to take on IT Carlow at 7.30pm.

Moyne/Templetouhy’s Gearoid O’Connor, Holycross/Ballycahill’s Bryan O’Mara and Ciaran Connolly of Loughmore-Castleiney are all part of the Limerick outfit.





Whilst Borrisileigh’s Jerry Kelly and Kiladangan’s Fergal Hayes will be representing the Carlow side.

The winner will progress to a final meeting with NUI Galway.