Tipperary make it two wins from two in Ladies National Football League

Tipperary have made it two wins from two in the Ladies National Football League.

The Premier saw off the challenge of Cavan in Fethard Town Park today on a final score of 3-13 to 0-10.

Second half goals from Aishling Moloney, Emma Morrissey and Roisin Daly helped Peter Creedon’s side to victory.





Next up for Tipp is the visit of Roscommon to Fethard Town Park next Sunday.

Tipperary scores vs Cavan: Aishling Moloney 1-08, Emma Morrissey 1-00, Roisín Daly 1-00, Ava Fennessy 0-02, Marie Creedon 0-01, Sarah Ryan 0-01, Niamh Martin 0-01.