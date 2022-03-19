Tipperary looking for ‘big scalp’ against Galway today

Tipperary can secure a place in the Division One Camogie league final this afternoon.

Bill Mullaney’s side take on All-Ireland champions Galway in Ballinasloe in their last group game at 2pm today.

The Premier have won all four of their league games so far this season and a win today would set up a league final with Cork.





Bill Mullaney says it’s an important game in his side’s development:

“It’s a big game for us to try and take a scalp of a top three team.

“We’re now established if you want to describe it that way as a top four but we’re not resting on that either, we need to push on, we want to get a scalp and we want to get it against the All-Ireland champions.

“It’s big in our development but it won’t be the be all and end all either.

“It’s progress, we’re still trying to find depth and new players and give people a chance and that’s what we said we were going to use the league for and Saturday’s another opportunity for players to put their hand up as well to go out and show what they have.”

Tipperary squad to take on Galway:

1. Aine Slattery (Shannon Rovers)

2. Julieanne Bourke (JC) (Borris-Ileigh)

3. Mary Ryan (Moneygall)

4. Eimear Loughman (Clonoulty Rossmore)

5. Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan Dualla)

6. Courtney Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore)

7. Aoife McGrath (Drom-Inch)

8. Caoimhe Maher (Burgess Duharra)

9. Grace O’Brien (JC) (Nenagh Eire Og)

10. Caoimhe McCarthy (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

11. Roisin Howard (Cahir)

12. Casey Hennessy (Clonoulty Rossmore)

13. Clodagh McIntyre (Lorrha)

14. Claire Hogan (St. Cillians)

15. Cait Devane (Clonoulty Rossmore)

16. Caoimhe Bourke (Drom-Inch)

17. Karin Blair (Cashel King Cormacs)

18. Ciara Brennan (St Cillian’s)

19.Ereena Fryday (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

20. Eimear Heffernan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

21. Ciardha Maher (Burgess/Duhaara)

22. Eimear McGrath (Drom-Inch)

23. Sorcha Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs)

24. Laura Shinners (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)