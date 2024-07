The Tipperary ladies football team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s relegation semi-final.

The Premier will look to retain their senior status when they meet Laois on Saturday at 2pm in Callan.

Peter Creedon has named the same team to start that lined out against Meath in the final group stage game.

A win tomorrow for Tipp would see them stay at senior for 2025 whilst a loss will see them go into the relegation final.

The Tipperary panel to play Laois: