Tipperary Ladies Football team named ahead of League opener

Declan Carr has named his starting fifteen for tomorrow’s Ladies Football league opener against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaiomh.

Lauren Fitzpatrick starts in goals with a full-back line of Lucy Spillane, Maria Curley and Emma Cronin.

Caitlin Kennedy is at centre-back with Roisin Daly and Elaine Kelly at either side.





Anna Rose Kennedy and Elaine Fitzpatrick make up the midfield two whilst Emma Morrissey starts at centre-forward.

Edith Carroll and captain Aishling Moloney are on the wings whilst the full forward line is made up of Cliona O’Dwyer, Aine Delaney and Marie Creedon.

Goalkeeper Lauren Fitzpatrick looks ahead to Tipp’s difficult group alongside both the reigning league and All-Ireland champions:

“Cork we know exactly, we can beat them, we’ve done it so I hope the girls have confidence in themselves to go out and do that.

“Dublin, we put it up to them again last year in the league, we brought them to a draw game, which was very exciting and we kind of shocked ourselves but we now the talent that we have in this group and I just hope we can bring it forward into the league this year and show people what we can do.”

The draws for this year’s All-Ireland Ladies Football championship will be made at 8 o’clock tonight.

Tipperary squad:

1.Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry), 2. Lucy Spillane (Fethard), 3. Maria Curley (Templemore), 4. Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers), 5. Roisin Daly (Moyne/Templetouhy), 6. Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow), 7. Elaine Kelly (Cappawhite), 8. Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), 9. Elaine Fitzpatrick (Templemore), 10. Edith Carroll (Galtee Rovers/St.Pecauns), 11. Emma Morrissey (Aherlow), 12. Aishling Moloney (capt) (Cahir), 13. Cliona O’Dwyer (Brian Borus), 14. Aine Delaney (Templemore) 15. Marie Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields).

16. Rachel Sweeney (Holycross), 17. Niamh Hayes (Fethard), 18. Roisin Howard (Cahir), 19. Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), 20. Courtney Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), 21. Kate Davey (Fethard), 22. Carrie Davey (Fethard), 23. Katie Cunningham (Lattin/Cullen), 24. Laura Nagle (Ardfinnan), 25. Emer McCarthy (Galtee Rovers/St. Pecauns), 26. Angela McGuigan (Sliabh na mBan), 27. Ava Fennessy (Clonmel Commercials), 28. Ellen Moore (Moyne/Templetouhy), 29. Clodagh Horgan (Boherlahan/Dualla), 30. Aoibhe O’Shea (Mullinahone).