Tipperary Ladies Football have announce partnership with Fethard Town Park

Tipperary Ladies Football have announced a partnership with Fethard Town Park.

The facilities in Fethard include floodlit 3G and sand-based pitches.

The partnership will allow Tipperary Ladies Football County and Development Squads year round access to state-of-the art facilities at Fethard Town Park.





Tipperary Ladies Football will also have access to the extensive community pavilion with fully equipped gym, fitness studio, changing rooms, café and meeting room once work is complete.

In a statement of Fethardtownpark.ie, Tipperary Ladies Football, Chairperson Michael Towey says that the partnership ‘will deliver enormous benefits to our players and coaches in their preparations for inter county football for the 2023 season and onwards’.