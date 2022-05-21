Tipperary junior side suffer one-point defeat to Cavan in All-Ireland junior camogie championship

The Tipperary junior camogie side have suffered defeat in the opening round of the All-Ireland junior camogie championship.

Ray Delaney’s side lost out to Cavan in The Ragg on a final score of 1-11 to 2-09.

Tipperary led by one-point at half-time on a scoreline of 1-05 to 0-07, thanks to a goal from Shannon Rovers’ Aoife McLoughney.





However, Cavan had the better of the second half and had a six point lead before Tipperary mounted a comeback.

The Premier had a difficult free to level the game late on but Aoife McLoughney saw her shot drift right and wide.

Tipperary are in a group alongside Cavan, Mayo, Clare and Waterford and will travel to Mayo next weekend.