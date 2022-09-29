Tipperary interest in Emerging Ireland matchday squad

Two Tipperary men are in the Emerging Ireland match day squad for tomorrow’s tour opener in South Africa.

Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron and Bansha’s Jake Flannery are both among the replacements as Ireland play the Griquas on Friday.

Meanwhile, former Cistercian college Roscrea student Josh Wycherley is named to start in the back-row.





Kick-off on Friday is at 12.45pm Irish time.

Emerging Ireland v Windhoek Draught Griquas:

Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, Friday 30th September, 2022, KO 12.45pm (Irish time)

15. Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution)

14. Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)

13. Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas)

12. Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone)

11. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen)

10. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)

9. Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge)

1. Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)

2. Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University)

4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)

5. Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon)

6. David McCann (Ulster/Banbridge)

7. Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)

8. Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) Captain

Replacements

16. Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)

17. Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD)

18. Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)

19. Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf)

20. John Hodnett (Munster/UCC)

21. Michael McDonald (Ulster)

22. Jake Flannery (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

23. Antoine Frisch (Munster)