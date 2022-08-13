Tipperary hurling legends return to the field this afternoon for charity match

A number of Tipperary hurling greats will take to the field once more in the blue and gold this afternoon.

A charity hurling match taking place in Boher at 2pm this afternoon sees a team of Limerick legends taking on a team of Tipperary legends.

On the Premier side, Brendan Cummins, Eoin Kelly and more from the 2010 All-Ireland winning team are joined with other greats such as Michael Cleary and Joe Hayes among others.





Ciarán Carey, Joe Quaid and Ollie Moran are amongst the Limerick legends taking to the field today.

Tickets are €10 for adults with proceeds going to Crumlin Hospital.

A link for tickets can be bought here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/charity-hurling-match-limerick-legends-vs-tipperary-legends-tickets-308124898867.

Tipperary Management team: Conor O’Donovan.

Panel: Brendan Cummins, Paul Curran, Eoin Kelly, Shane McGrath, John Leahy, Philly Maher, Micheal Webster, Michael Cleary, Michael Ryan, Conor O’Mahony. Conor O’Brien, Paul Kelly, Pat Kerwick, Gearoid Ryan, Hugh Moloney, Paddy Stapleton, Conal Bonner, Conor Stakelum, James Woodlock, Seamus Hennessy, Joe Hayes, Mark O’Leary, John Carroll, Kevin Tucker, Tony Delaney.

Limerick Management team: Richie Bennis and Eamon Gregan

Panel: Joe Quaid, Albert Shanahan, Pat Tobin, Seanie Tobin, Kevin Tobin, Paudie McNamara, Paudie O’Dwyer, Niall Moran, Ollie Moran, Leo O’Connor, Willie Walsh, Donie Ryan, James Butler, Owen O’Neill, John Flavin, Seamus Hickey, Barry Foley, TJ Ryan, Ciaran Carey, Alan Browne, Steve McDonagh, Mark Foley, Tom Condon, Pat Heffernan, Turlough Herbert, Adrian O’Sullivan.