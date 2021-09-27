Tipperary hurling championship draws to be made tonight

The draws for the Dan Breen preliminary quarter-final and relegation semi-finals will be made at tonight’s CCC meeting along with the draws for the Seamus O’Riain relegation semi-finals and Intermediate preliminary quarter-finals.

In the Dan Breen, South champions Killenaule will be drawn in a preliminary quarter-final against one of Loughmore/Castleiney, Upperchurch-Drombane, Clonoulty/Rossmore or Borrisileigh.

For the relegation semi-finals, draws will be made pitting Eire Og Annacarty, Holycross/Ballycahill, Moycarkey-Borris and Roscrea against each other.





Meanwhile in the Seamus O’Riain, only the relegation semi-final draws will be made tonight, as the quarter-final draws will be made pending Killenaule’s involvement in the Dan Breen cup.

The relegations semi-finals will consist of Burgess, Lorrha, Newport and Sean Treacys.

Finally, in the intermediate championship, the draw for the preliminary quarter-final will be made tonight.

That will see West intermediate champions Cappawhite take on one of Ballinahinch, Golden-Kilfeacle, Moneygall or Drom-Inch B.

Cappawhite finished bottom of their group and will also have a relegation semi-final to play pending their involvement in the Intermediate knockout stages.