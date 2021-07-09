Tipperary group don’t accept TD’s comments on N24

The March 4 Tipp group have taken issue with comments by Labour Leader Alan Kelly in relation to the long awaited bypass for Tipp town.

Deputy Kelly spoke on the issue in the Dáil this week said there were concerns that a full upgrade of the N24 Limerick – Cahir route might be side-lined in favour of a stand-alone bypass for the town.

Lisa McGrath from March 4 Tipp says such comments are unhelpful.





“It’s kind of like he is creating this us against them situation.”

“It’s very unfair to the people of Tipperary for him to say that the problems that we’re having with the traffic – and we finally have a solution after decades of us looking for support. There finally seems to be a solution there and he’s saying that if we get that solution then we’d lose out on the bigger N24 realignment.”

“I don’t know where he’s getting that from because we haven’t heard that from anywhere else.”

Meanwhile a West Tipperary County Councillor says people are extremely concerned about the possible impact of the planned N24 upgrade

The corridor under consideration for the route between Cahir and Limerick Junction has a number of options.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Fine Gael councillor Michael Fitzgerald cited the example of a local sports club as typical of the fears of people along the route.

“There are a huge amount of people along that route who are genuinely worried, who are on the phone with me in tears or I’ve met them. They’ve either purchased land or they’ve taken over family land.”

“For instance I spoke with the chairperson and people involved with Galtee Rovers GAA club in Bansha – one of those routes is going straight through the pitch. That club has spent thousands and thousands developing and now they’re worried.”