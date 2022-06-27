Tipperary greyhound trainer wins English Derby

There was huge success for a Tipperary greyhound trainer over the weekend.

Golden based trainer Graham Holland trained Romeo Magico to glory in the English Derby.

The race took place in Towcester on Saturday evening, with Romeo Magico finishing a length and three parts in front of the pre race favourite ‘Kildare’.





28.95 seconds was the winning time and Romeo Magico was the 16th ever Irish trained winner of the English Derby.

The victory was Holland’s first in the historic race and saw him take home the winner’s prize of £175,000.