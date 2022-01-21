Tipperary GAA unveil new jersey and two-year sponsorship deal with Fiserv

Tipperary GAA have announced their new jersey sponsor this afternoon.

Financial services company Fiserv have signed a two-year deal with the county, supporting the support the men’s Senior, Minor and Under-20 football and hurling teams.

The company logo will appear on the brand new Tipperary jersey which has also been released today, featuring an old school collar.





Fiserv employ over 200 people in Nenagh and plan to add another 300 roles in the coming years across their Dublin and Nenagh offices.

Speaking on the launch, Tipperary GAA secretary Tim Floyd says “From the very start of our conversations it was clear that Tipperary and Fiserv are aligned in our focus on innovation and have the same passion for excellence. Having their Technology Centre in Nenagh was a major factor in our decision to partner with them, as it gives us a tangible connection with our sponsor and the feelgood factor of supporting one of our own. We look forward to working with Fiserv over the coming years and to winning trophies in this new traditional style Tipperary jersey, which should prove very popular with our supporters.”

“We are proud to partner with Tipperary GAA,” said John Gibbons, Head of EMEA at Fiserv. “We have strong links with Tipperary, having set up our Technology Centre in Nenagh in 2017 and growing it substantially since then.

“At Fiserv, we are committed to continuous innovation on behalf of our clients and consumers, and much of this innovation is being driven by our teams in Nenagh.

“We look forward to continuing to grow our talented and diverse workforce in Nenagh and Dublin and supporting Tipperary all the way to Croke Park.”