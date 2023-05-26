Tipperary GAA successfully appeal proposed ban against Liam Cahill

Tipperary GAA have successfully appealed the proposed ban against senior hurling manager Liam Cahill.

A proposed four week suspension and one match ban has been placed on the Ballingarry club man following his red card against Limerick.

However, Tipperary GAA appealed the decision to the Central hearings Committee in Dublin last night.





The successful appeal means Liam Cahill will be able to be on the sideline as normal for Sunday’s game against Waterford.

That game will be live here on Tipp FM from 4pm.