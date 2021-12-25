Tipperary GAA streaming service to return in 2022

Streaming will return to Tipperary GAA in some form in 2022, according to county board chairman Joe Kennedy.

The Moyne-Templetuohy club man has been speaking about the success of the service this year, which netted the county board over €90,000 in revenue in 2021.

Among the top-two most popular games on the streaming service this year was both of the Dan Breen Cup semi-finals, with Loughmore/Castleiney vs Borrisileigh being the most popular game, attracting 993 viewers.





Although Chairman Joe Kennedy is hopeful games will be back to full capacity come next year’s county championship, he expects some form of streaming to return in 2022:

“As to the future of it, we’re looking into the future of it at the minute because hopefully next year there will be unrestricted access to matches and we’ll have full crowds so whether the same demand for streaming will be there or not remains to be seen.

“We’re working on that during the off-season and I think there will be some form of streaming next year.”