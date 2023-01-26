Tipperary GAA fixture calendar set for 2023

The 2023 Tipperary GAA fixtures calendar has been confirmed.

The club season gets back underway on the weekend of March 19th with the County hurling leagues.

The following weekend the county football leagues get underway, with both the hurling and football leagues continuing every second weekend.





The weekend of June 11th is reserved for the county hurling league finals, with the following weekend earmarked for the county football league finals.

The county hurling championships will commence this year on the weekend of July 30th with the county football championships starting on August 6th.

The final of this year’s county hurling championships are scheduled for the weekend of October 15th, with the football finals taking place on the weekend of October 22nd.