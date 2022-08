The Tipperary senior football management team looks set to lose a key member.

Paddy Christie is set to become Longford senior football manager.

The Dublin native has served as part of David Power’s management team who helped the Premier to the 2020 Munster title whilst Christie spent the last two years also working as Tipperary’s Under 20 football manager.





Longford GAA confirmed yesterday that Christie will be put forward for ratification at the next county board meeting.