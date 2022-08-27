Tipperary fire service recruitment drive nearing conclusion

The current recruitment drive for the Tipperary Fire Service is closing in early September.

Applications are being accepted for all 12 stations across the county.

Following this process panels and available positions will be filled accordingly to a station’s needs.





The role description requires a Firefighter to be of good character, prepared at all times to act responsibly, and to have attained a suitable level of education to enable them to undergo training.

Applications forms must be returned by no later than 4pm on Wednesday 7th September.

A full description of the requirements as well as all relevant documentation is available on the Tipperary County Council website.