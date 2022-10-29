Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service are urging people to exercise caution around bonfires this Halloween.

They are highlighting the dangers posed in particular by unauthorised celebrations across Tipperary.

People are being asked to report any hoarding of bonfire materials in the run up to Halloween.





Assistant Chief Fire Officer Carol Kennedy says safety should be to the fore:

“Stay well back from bonfires. Don’t throw anything into a bonfire – aerosol cans and things like that can act as missiles.

“Organised bonfires then will be in the correct place and there will be barriers then for you to stand well back.

“The problem I suppose with a bonfire that isn’t organised is that you could have everything and anything inside there. It could be close to houses and close to trees and can be very, very dangerous.”