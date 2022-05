The Tipperary ladies footballers have been eliminated from the Munster championship.

Peter Creedon’s side suffered defeat to Kerry in Páirc Uí Rinn at the semi-final stage this afternoon.

The Kingdom led by 2-07 to 0-04 at half-time and eventually ran out 2-12 to 0-08 winners.





The All-Ireland championship is next up for the Premier, which is set to get underway on the weekend of June 11th.