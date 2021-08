Tipperary’s intermediate camogie team are fighting for survival today.

Cian Treacy’s side have a relegation semi-final against Kildare.

The Premier finished bottom of their group, losing out to Kerry, Laois and Derry whilst Kildare suffered defeats in their group to Cork, Kilkenny and Antrim.





A win for the Premier today will secure their safety, however a loss would send them to a relegation final to play Carlow.

Throw-in is at 2pm in Ballinasloe.