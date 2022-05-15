Tipperary eliminated from Munster & All-Ireland football championship following defeat to Limerick

Tipperary’s hopes of reaching a Munster football decider against Kerry were dashed last evening in FBD Semple Stadium as Limerick ran out 2-10 to 0-10 winners in the provincial semi-final.

The sides went in level at the break but a more direct style adopted by Limerick in the second half saw them lead throughout and despite their best efforts Tipp could never quite get to the pitch of the game.

Goals from Josh Ryan and Brian Donovan ultimately proved to be the difference.





With no Tipp forward scoring from play it became a gap that would not be closed and Limerick ran out victors by 6 points.

Afterwards manager David Power was disappointed with the result and felt that things just didn’t happen for his players:

“We came back level at half-time after being four points down so that was good and I thought we might kick on but to be fair, we made too many errors and we just gifted them the second goal and you can’t do that at this level.

“I thought we just lacked a bit of penetration going forward compared to maybe the other games as well, we weren’t running off the shoulder.

“It just didn’t happen, it wasn’t that the lads weren’t trying, it just wasn’t happening tonight.”