Tipperary duo sign new deals with Munster

Two Tipperary players have signed contract extenstions with Munster.

Cashel hooker Diarmuid Barron and Nenagh outhalf Ben Healy have both put pen to paper on new deals.

For Healy, the 22-year old has signed a one-year extension, following on from the one year deal he signed in March of 2021.





Meanwhile for Diarmuid Barron, after making his Champions Cup debut against Castres last month, the 23-year-old has agreed to a two year contract extension with the province.

In addition, Simon Zebo, Jack Daly, Keynan Knox and Jeremy Loughman also signed new deals keeping them at Munster.