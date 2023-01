Tipperary have found out their opponents in this year’s Munster Under 20 football championship.

The Premier have been drawn in a home quarter-final tie against Clare in Semple Stadium on Monday April 10th.

The game will be the first for new manager Niall Fitzgerald, who takes charge of the team following the departure of Paddy Christie.





The winners of Tipperary and Clare will play Kerry in the semi-final on April 17th.