Tipperary discover opponents for All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship

The draws have been made for this year’s All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football championship.

With 13 teams in this year’s championship, there is one group of four and three groups of three.

Tipperary have been drawn in to group one alongside Cavan, Mayo and the winners of the Leinster final between Dublin and Meath.





The Premier start their campaign away to Mayo on June 11th, before a home game against Dublin or Meath the following weekend.

Peter Creedon’s side will then be away to Cavan for their final group game on June 25th.

The top two teams will progress to the quarter-finals while the bottom two will play in the relegation playoffs, where two teams will be relegated to the Intermediate grade for 2023.